COAS Gen Bajwa reiterates resolve to extend humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Qatar Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani calls on Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Regional security situation, especially current situation in Afghanistan discussed.

Army Chief General Bajwa reiterates Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and future of Afghanistan.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Thursday with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation, especially the current situation in Afghanistan, a statement from the military’s media wing said.



"His Excellency, Mr Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the state of Qatar called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS)," said the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR).

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially the current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed," it read.

The army chief reiterated the shared resolve of extending humanitarian assistance for Afghans. "Pakistan remains committed to working with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for people of Afghanistan," he said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in successful evacuation operations from Afghanistan, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, stated the ISPR press release.