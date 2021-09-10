 
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan left high and dry as BCCI snaps up DRS company for IPL

Friday Sep 10, 2021

DRS checks whether an England batsman edged a delivery to the keeper or not. Photo: ICC
  • BCCI hires three crews to operate DRS system for IPL, pays them four times more. 
  • Players will not have the option to review decisions if on-field umpires get it wrong.
  • Pakistan hopeful of hiring DRS crew by next month for England series. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been left with no choice but to proceed without the Decision Review System (DRS) after India hired the system operators for the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Read more: Pak vs NZ: Why will DRS not be used during series?

The Pakistan-New Zealand series, most likely, will be bereft of the DRS system as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has hired the DRS operation team by paying four times more than what the PCB was offering them.

Sources said the BCCI has hired three DRS crews to work on the IPL, adding that the league will take place during the Pakistan-New Zealand ODI and T20 series in September.

Pakistan, on the other hand, was unable to hire a DRS crew from Australia and other countries for the New Zealand series. However, the PCB hopes it can secure a team to operate the DRS technology during the upcoming series against England next month.

However, sources said the chances of that happening are next to impossible. The DRS technology can only be operated by crews approved by the ICC.

“It is important to have ICC-approved DRS operators in international events and operators were not available during the period, that’s why the PCB has dropped DRS from the series,” a source had told Geo News earlier.

The DRS is a technology-based process for assisting match officials with their decision-making.

On-field umpires may consult with the third umpire (an Umpire Review) and players may request that the third umpire consider a decision of the on-field umpires (a Player Review) during a match. 

Eng vs Ind: Fifth Test cancelled owing to COVID-19 concerns just hours before the match

Teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup, says Australian captain

Watch: American cricketer Jaskran Malhotra hits 6 sixes in an over

T20 World Cup: ACB has accepted Rashid Khan’s resignation, say Afghan Taliban

Pakistan grants visas to Indian team for tennis championship

T20 World Cup: Pakistan not in an 'ideal situation', admits Shadab Khan

Teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan: Paine

Inam Butt eyes continuing winning run in World Beach Wrestling series

Mohammad Asif to miss Asian snooker, World 6 Reds championships

ICC concerned about ban on Women’s Cricket in Afghanistan

Pak vs NZ: Why will DRS not be used during series?

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus

