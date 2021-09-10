Sindh abolishes two-finger tests in rape investigations

File illustration

A notification was submitted before the SHC during a hearing over the plea seeking abolition of two-finger test.

The petitioners termed the 'virginity tests' unreliable, unnecessary and without any scientific basis.

The SHC disposed of the plea seeking abolition of the two-finger test.

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has abolished the two-finger ‘virginity test’ carried out during investigations surrounding rape cases.

A notification was submitted Friday before the Sindh High Court during the hearing of a plea seeking the abolition of the infamous two-finger test.

At the outset of the hearing, the health department officials informed the court that the test for rape cases investigations has been abolished.

The government lawyer maintained that 220 female Medico-Legal Officers (MLO) are being appointed by the Sindh Health Department.

At this, the court made the notification and as well as the government's decision to recruit the MLOs part of the case's record and disposed of the petition.



Terming the hymen tests and two-finger tests "unreliable, unnecessary and without any scientific basis", the petitioners had maintained in the plea that these tests are performed as part of the medical evaluation of sexual assault victims.



They claimed that media reports had suggested that Sindh is ill-equipped with regards to the availability of qualified MLOs and there were reportedly only four female MLOs in Karachi.