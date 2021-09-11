 
Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Umer Sharif's wife Zareen says every single minute is crucial for comedian

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Umer Sharif's wife Zareen says every single minute crucial for comedian

Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif’s wife Zareen Umer has expressed hope that the visa would be issued at the earliest to shift the ailing actor to the US as every single minute is crucial for him.

Speaking to the Geo News exclusively, Zareen said she received a call from the PM office that efforts were being made for the visa besides other arrangements including the air ambulance.

She also expressed hope that visa would be issued at the earliest as every single minute is important for her husband.

Zareen further said they also need air ambulance because Umer cannot travel in a normal flight.

All arrangements are made for Umer’s treatment at George Washington University Hospital in US, she said and added that the only thing they need is an air ambulance and a visa immediately.

She also urged Umer’s fans for prayers.

On Friday, in a message from the official Facebook page of the comedy king, Zareen said, “24 hours are critical for umer please pray as much as you can! Mrs zareen umer.”


