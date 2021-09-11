 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Who can attend the matches?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Pakistani spectators cheer during a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league, Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, March 5, 2017. — Reuters/File
Pakistani spectators cheer during a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league, Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, March 5, 2017. — Reuters/File

The New Zealand team has landed in Pakistan after 18 long years and the fans are eager to witness an exciting standoff between the Kiwis and the Men In Green — which is set to begin on September 17.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has only allowed 25% spectators to watch the match in-person amid the coronavirus situation.

But that's not all, here are some other conditions that Pakistan Cricket Board has laid down for attending the match:

  • Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase tickets.
  • Vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.
  • Original ID cards are desirable however will not be mandatory.
  • For under 18 spectators a B-form must be shown at the time of purchase.
  • Under 18 spectators will be required to carry their B-form with them to gain entry into the stadium.
  • Wearing of masks will be mandatory.
  • All of the above terms will apply for complementary and hospitality Ticket holders.
  • Vaccination certificates issued by NADRA will only be accepted.
  • Tickets are non-transferable.
  • Anyone violating bio-secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.

Schedule

ODI

MatchDateTimeVenue
1st ODISeptember 172pmRawalpindi cricket stadium
2nd ODISeptember 192pmRawalpindi cricket stadium
3rd ODISeptember 212pmRawalpindi cricket stadium

T20I

MatchDateTimeVenue
1st T20September 256pmGaddafi Stadium-Lahore
2nd T20September 266pmGaddafi Stadium-Lahore
3rd T20September 296pmGaddafi Stadium-Lahore
4th T20October 16pmGaddafi Stadium-Lahore
5th T20October 36pmGaddafi Stadium-Lahore

More From Sports:

Pakistan's Inam Butt wins gold in beach wrestling

Pakistan's Inam Butt wins gold in beach wrestling
PCB officials ask Mohammad Hafeez to return from CPL, but not Imad Wasim: sources

PCB officials ask Mohammad Hafeez to return from CPL, but not Imad Wasim: sources
Ramiz Raja — a look at the career of the man set to take over PCB's reins

Ramiz Raja — a look at the career of the man set to take over PCB's reins
Ronaldo opens the scoring against Newcastle in Manchester United return

Ronaldo opens the scoring against Newcastle in Manchester United return
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan to lead teams in intra-squad match

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan to lead teams in intra-squad match
Pak vs NZ: What are the ticket prices of ODI and T20 matches?

Pak vs NZ: What are the ticket prices of ODI and T20 matches?
Pak vs NZ: PCB makes important announcement regarding ODI series

Pak vs NZ: PCB makes important announcement regarding ODI series
Pak vs NZ: The wait is over as Black Caps arrive in Pakistan after 18 years

Pak vs NZ: The wait is over as Black Caps arrive in Pakistan after 18 years
Watch: Imad Wasim falls onto the pitch, but not before hitting a massive six

Watch: Imad Wasim falls onto the pitch, but not before hitting a massive six
Babar Azam finds 'rishta pic' for Hassan Ali

Babar Azam finds 'rishta pic' for Hassan Ali
Mohammad Rizwan 'phenomenal', Babar Azam 'classy': Trent Boult

Mohammad Rizwan 'phenomenal', Babar Azam 'classy': Trent Boult
Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad can be changed if need be: Mohammad Wasim

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad can be changed if need be: Mohammad Wasim

Latest

view all