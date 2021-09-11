Pak vs NZ: Who can attend the matches?

Saturday Sep 11, 2021
The New Zealand team has landed in Pakistan after 18 long years and the fans are eager to witness an exciting standoff between the Kiwis and the Men In Green — which is set to begin on September 17.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has only allowed 25% spectators to watch the match in-person amid the coronavirus situation.
But that's not all, here are some other conditions that Pakistan Cricket Board has laid down for attending the match:
ODI
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1st ODI
|September 17
|2pm
|Rawalpindi cricket stadium
|2nd ODI
|September 19
|2pm
|Rawalpindi cricket stadium
|3rd ODI
|September 21
|2pm
|Rawalpindi cricket stadium
T20I
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1st T20
|September 25
|6pm
|Gaddafi Stadium-Lahore
|2nd T20
|September 26
|6pm
|Gaddafi Stadium-Lahore
|3rd T20
|September 29
|6pm
|Gaddafi Stadium-Lahore
|4th T20
|October 1
|6pm
|Gaddafi Stadium-Lahore
|5th T20
|October 3
|6pm
|Gaddafi Stadium-Lahore