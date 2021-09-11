Pak vs NZ: Who can attend the matches?

Pakistani spectators cheer during a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league, Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, March 5, 2017. — Reuters/File

The New Zealand team has landed in Pakistan after 18 long years and the fans are eager to witness an exciting standoff between the Kiwis and the Men In Green — which is set to begin on September 17.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has only allowed 25% spectators to watch the match in-person amid the coronavirus situation.

But that's not all, here are some other conditions that Pakistan Cricket Board has laid down for attending the match:

Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase tickets.

Vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.

Original ID cards are desirable however will not be mandatory.

For under 18 spectators a B-form must be shown at the time of purchase.

Under 18 spectators will be required to carry their B-form with them to gain entry into the stadium.

Wearing of masks will be mandatory.

All of the above terms will apply for complementary and hospitality Ticket holders.

Vaccination certificates issued by NADRA will only be accepted.

Tickets are non-transferable.

Anyone violating bio-secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.

Schedule

ODI

Match Date Time Venue 1st ODI September 17 2pm Rawalpindi cricket stadium 2nd ODI September 19 2pm Rawalpindi cricket stadium 3rd ODI September 21 2pm Rawalpindi cricket stadium

T20I