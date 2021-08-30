Pak vs NZ: NCOC allows spectators during New Zealand matches

— File photo

Pakistan Cricket Board to soon announce ticket prices, other details for New Zealand’s tour.

Three ODIs scheduled at Pindi Cricket Stadium, five T20Is at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Fully vaccinated spectators who have immunisation certificate will be allowed.

LAHORE: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25% crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Monday.

New Zealand will arrive in Islamabad on September 11 with the three ODIs scheduled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will stage five T20Is.

The decision means around 4,500 spectators will be able to attend the ODIs scheduled on 17, 19, and 21, while approximately 5,500 spectators will be able to watch the September 25, 26, 29, and October 1 and 3 T20Is, the PCB said.

Only spectators who are fully vaccinated and have the immunisation certificate for coronavirus will be allowed entry inside the stadia, the statement said.



Following the NCOC decision, the PCB will shortly announce ticket prices and other details for New Zealand’s tour, the statement said, which is the Kiwis' first visit to Pakistan in 18 years.

Kiwis' squad for ODIs

Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Kiwis' squad for T20s

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young