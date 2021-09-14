 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 14 2021
By
News Desk

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Pano Aqil in Sukkur

By
News Desk

Tuesday Sep 14, 2021

  • Army Chief General Bajwa emphasises on effective integration of various arms and services during training.
  • The army chief was apprised about the operational preparedness of the desert formation training in the field.
  • General Bajwa directs the formation to take all necessary measures for the welfare of martyrs' families.

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Pano Aqil in Sukkar, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed update on operational preparedness of the desert formation training in the field," the statement said.

The army chief witnessed training of formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat.

The participating troops demonstrated integrated battle drills by various components as part of a defensive battle in the desert including fire and manoeuvre, the statement read.

Interacting with troops, the COAS appreciated their combat readiness, training standards and high morale while training under such tough conditions.

"Effective integration of various arms and services during training is imperative for befitting response to an adversary during the war," General Bajwa said.

The army chief also planted a tree as part of the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan campaign.

He commended the formation for this undertaking in unfavourable desert conditions aimed at preservation of the environment and strengthening the defence of the area.

Related items

Later, General Bajwa also visited the family of Sepoy Hizbullah Jatoi Shaheed, in village Dattar Dino of Pano Aqil, who embraced shahadat on September 5, 2021, due to an IED attack on FC troops deployed in Quetta.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Pano Aqil in Sukkur

The army chief inquired about the well-being of his family and directed all concerned authorities to ensure the welfare of the families of martyrs; who have sacrificed their lives in the defence of Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

FIA DG inaugurates 'Case Management System' at agency headquarters

FIA DG inaugurates 'Case Management System' at agency headquarters
Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact over Afghanistan

Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact over Afghanistan
Red List review: Lack of genomic surveillance in Pakistan still a worry for UK

Red List review: Lack of genomic surveillance in Pakistan still a worry for UK
'Hard not to doubt govt's intentions': Media bodies cast aspersions on PMDA

'Hard not to doubt govt's intentions': Media bodies cast aspersions on PMDA
OGRA recommends increase in petrol price

OGRA recommends increase in petrol price
Sindh govt allows businesses to remain open till 10 pm, ends work from home condition

Sindh govt allows businesses to remain open till 10 pm, ends work from home condition
Afghan women footballers reach Lahore with families, coaches

Afghan women footballers reach Lahore with families, coaches
Jaffer's parents not nominated in Noor Mukadam murder case, lawyer tells court

Jaffer's parents not nominated in Noor Mukadam murder case, lawyer tells court
SC rejects plea against appointment of chief election commissioner

SC rejects plea against appointment of chief election commissioner
Knowing Rahimullah Yusufzai

Knowing Rahimullah Yusufzai
Army helicopter rescues three stranded mountaineers from Rakaposhi

Army helicopter rescues three stranded mountaineers from Rakaposhi

Strengthening the Public Accounts Committees

Strengthening the Public Accounts Committees

Latest

view all