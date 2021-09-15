TikToker Jannat Mirza gets 'best birthday surprise' from rumored fiancé Umer Butt

TikToker Jannat Mirza gets 'best birthday surprise ever' from rumored fiancé Umer Butt

Famous TikToker Jannat Mirza is celebrating her birthday with a heartfelt birthday surprise from rumored beau Umer Butt.

Turning to her Instagram over the weekend, the diva who enjoys over 2 million followers on the photo-sharing app, shared photos from her flower-filled birthday bash.

"Best Surprise Ever! Thankyou @umebutt," captioned Jannat Mirza alongside a thread of photos she shared with her fans.

In one of the pictures, Jannat was seen holding two small bouquets from Umer. In another snippet, she held a gigantic bouquet with her initials on it.

Earlier this year, Jannat Mirza was rumored to be engaged to Umer Butt, however, the social media personality denied the news.