Sindh govt allows businesses to remain open till 10 pm, ends work from home condition

KARACHI: In view of the declining trend of COVID-19 cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Wednesday eased some coronavirus-related restrictions.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, markets, shops and other businesses are allowed to remain open till 10 pm with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs across the province.

However, markets will remain closed on Sundays.

Pharmacies, medical facilities, grocery stores and other essential services have been allowed to remain open round the clock, seven days a week.



Indoor dinning

The Sindh government has allowed indoor dinging till 11:59 pm with 50% occupancy for vaccinated people only. However, vaccination cards will be mandatory for all customers.



Wedding ceremonies

Indoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed for vaccinated individuals only with a maximum of 200 guests.

Outdoor weddings and related ceremonies arc allowed with a maximum of 400 guests under strict COVID protocols.

Shrines

Shrines may be opened at directions of divisional/district administration concerned in consultation with health and as well as Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

Office Routine

Offices are allowed to open with normal working hours with 100% attendance.

Cinemas

There will be a complete closure of cinemas throughout the province.

Sports

A complete ban shall continue on contact sport like Karate, boxing, martial arts and others. However, indoor gyms will be allowed for vaccinated individuals only.

Public transport and railways

Public transport may play on sanctioned routes with an occupancy level of up to 50% seating capacity, subject to the following of all SOPs with staff duly vaccinated. Railway services will continue to operate with 70% occupancy under strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs.

Parks

All the amusement parks, water sports, will continue activities at 50% of the capacity. Public parks are allowed to remain open under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.