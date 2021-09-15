 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: PCB names 12-member squad for 1st ODI against New Zealand

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

File photo
File photo

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the 12-player squad for the first One-Day International against New Zealand.

The first match between the two teams will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, at 2:30pm.

Pakistan cricket team selectors had earlier this month named the 20-player squad for the three-match series.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood had been included in the squad, while middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah had been recalled to the squad. 

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 19 and 21, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from September 25 to October 3.

1st ODI squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakil, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Ramiz Raja ‘extremely unhappy’ over DRS mishap

Pak vs NZ: Ramiz Raja ‘extremely unhappy’ over DRS mishap
Ramiz Raja to decide PCB CEO Wasim Khan's fate in a month: sources

Ramiz Raja to decide PCB CEO Wasim Khan's fate in a month: sources
Pakistani women mountaineers set eyes on climbing new heights

Pakistani women mountaineers set eyes on climbing new heights
Haris Tahir qualifies for Asian Snooker Championship quarter final

Haris Tahir qualifies for Asian Snooker Championship quarter final
'I am happy to be recognised', Ghulam Fatima reacts to viral video

'I am happy to be recognised', Ghulam Fatima reacts to viral video
Pak vs Ban: PCB releases schedule of Bangladesh series

Pak vs Ban: PCB releases schedule of Bangladesh series
Watch: Pakistan's Ghulam Fatima recreates Shane Warne's iconic delivery

Watch: Pakistan's Ghulam Fatima recreates Shane Warne's iconic delivery
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh 'right after' T20 World Cup: BCB

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh 'right after' T20 World Cup: BCB
Ramiz Raja promises to be open, transparent as PCB chairman

Ramiz Raja promises to be open, transparent as PCB chairman
T20 World Cup: A snapshot of Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander's careers

T20 World Cup: A snapshot of Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander's careers
Iran thrashes Pakistan by 3-0 in Asian Volleyball Championship

Iran thrashes Pakistan by 3-0 in Asian Volleyball Championship
T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to be included in coaches panel

T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to be included in coaches panel

Latest

view all