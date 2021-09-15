FIA DG inaugurates 'Case Management System' at agency headquarters

Photo: FIA.

The CMS enables digital monitoring of all investigative records and processes.

The development is a great step towards turning FIA investigations into completely computerised and paperless probes.

FIA DG issues directives for making efforts to increase the efficiency of the system.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) director-general (DG) Wednesday inaugurated the "Case Management System" (CMS) at the FIA headquarters.

According to a statement released by the agency, the CMS is a safe software application developed by the FIA’s team of experts. Once deployed, the entire investigational record of the agency — starting from the receipt of complaint up to the submission of challan — will be digitally monitored.

The CMS has been merged with the FIA’s Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) which is a great step towards turning FIA investigations into completely computerised and paperless probes.

The investigation officers (IO) and executive officers (EO) of the agency have been provided with laptops or desktop computers along with internet devices to perform their investigation responsibilities under the new system.

Photo: FIA

In addition to this, the CMS provides a Data Access Centre to the IOs and EOs for sending applications to seek data, information, and records from telecommunication companies, banks, and IBMS. The data provided by the said institutions will be received by the IOs and EOs through the CMS, which will help to render the investigations a quick and timely conclusion.

Using the CMS the FIA officers can search criminal records, generate first information reports (FIRs), progress reports, analysis reports, analysis of IOs and EOs’ performances, and their determination towards work.

CMS will carry all the data of the cases and inquiries, such as copies of the complaint, particulars of the complainants or accused, statement of the witnesses, notices, letters issued by the IOs/EOs, seizure memos, case diaries, confidential final reports (CFRs) and challans, among others.

The IOs and EOs so far have entered as many as 13,119 cases and 46,505 inquiries in the system.

At the inauguration ceremony, the FIA DG lauded the team for preparing the CMS and directed them to increase the system’s capability by developing a module for registering the crime records for field units and preparing quarterly and annual administration reports of the agency.

He also stressed the need to enhance the capacity of all stakeholders to make the most of the system.