People of 'good character' to be nominated as election candidates: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan orders launching search for candidates for local body elections in Punjab. Photo YouTube

PM says search for candidates for the elections should be started now.

Directs raising former government's matter of fake votes in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Stresses upon paying of special focus on tree plantation drive to address the pollution issue in Lahore.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered finding individuals bearing a "good character" to be nominated as candidates for the local government elections in Punjab.

The premier issued the directive in a meeting with the PTI Punjab’s political team in Lahore on Wednesday.

The challenges faced on the political and administrative fronts in Punjab were also discussed during the meeting.

“Individuals of good character and having public popularity should be brought to the fore,” said PM Imran Khan, while ordering the team to start preparing for the upcoming local government elections.

The search for candidates for the elections should be started now, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Punjab chief minister will meet the party workers once a month for reviewing the progress of election preparations.

In addition to this, Prime Minister Imran Khan also issued directives for raising the matter of fake votes from the last government in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PM for plantation to restore Lahore's greenery

Meanwhile, the premier chaired a meeting to review progress on different development projects in the province, especially the Sohna Lahore project.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, PM’s Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, provincial ministers Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Dr Murad Raas, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, chief secretary Punjab, commissioner Lahore and other high authorities.

He stressed upon paying of special focus on tree plantation drive to address the pollution issue and restoration of the natural environment of Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for motivating the people under the "Plant for Lahore" drive in the metropolitan.

Commissioner Lahore Capt. (retd) Muhammad Usman apprised the meeting that special attention was paid to the provision of clean water, improvement in the health sector, repairing of main roads, and their beautification and decoration.

Lahore Development Authority would complete the rehabilitation and beautification work on the main and small arteries of Lahore within the next six months whereas, WASA was working on a priority basis to provide clean water besides, construction of water tanks for the storage of rainwater and water treatment plants, the meeting was further briefed.

The prime minister was informed that for the provision of basic health facilities in the government-run hospitals and for Sehat Sahulat Cards, hectic efforts were underway.

Commissioner Lahore briefed that under Sohna Lahore plan, pollution issues, cleanliness and other administrative issues were being addressed on an urgent basis.

The prime minister underlined the need for creating public awareness regarding welfare projects carried out by the incumbent government and the importance of plantation drive.

He also emphasized making special arrangements at the schools level for highlighting the importance of the plantation campaign.

Additional info from APP.