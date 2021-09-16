Pak vs NZ: Punjab govt seeks Pakistan Army, Rangers help for security

Pakistani soldiers stand alert outside the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium ahead of the forthcoming Pakistan Super League matches. Photo: APP

Law enforcement agencies, paramilitary forces make arrangements for security in and around Gaddafi stadium.

Home department tasks Lahore police to make foolproof security plan.

New Zealand to play three ODIs, five T20Is in Pakistan.

LAHORE: As the highly-anticipated cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand kicks off tomorrow, the Punjab government Wednesday asked for help in arranging security from Pakistan Army and Rangers.

The Black Caps have arrived in the country after a gap of 18 years after foreign experts okayed the security arrangements in place for the team.

International cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of terror attacks on the Sri Lanka side in 2009 and heavy security surrounds the first of three One-day Internationals in Rawalpindi.

Paramilitary force and law enforcement agencies have started arrangements of security in and around Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the T20 series, stated a report in The News.

The Punjab Home Department has asked Lahore police to prepare a foolproof security plan for the cricket series.

As part of that plan, Pakistan Army and Rangers officials visited the Gaddafi stadium and made plans for the deployment of troops at the roads leading to the stadium and at the players' dressing rooms.

The New Zealand team is schduled to play three ODIs and five T20s in Pakistan.

Schedule



Sept 17 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 19 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 21 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 25 – 1st T20I, Lahore

Sept 26 – 2nd T20I, Lahore

Sept 29 – 3rd T20I, Lahore

Oct 01 – 4th T20I, Lahore

Oct 03 – 5th T20I, Lahore