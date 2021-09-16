Umer Sharif granted US visa for cancer treatment

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif has officially been granted a visa.

The news was announced by PPP leader Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter account this Wednesday.

"Happy to inform that visa interviews of Omer Sharif sahab’s family have taken place today. Very grateful to US consulate for exempting the presence of Omer bhai for issuance of visa. Let us all continue to pray for good health of one of the grestest comedians of sub continent," he wrote.



A few minutes later, Murtaza Wahab revealed that Umer Sharif has officially been granted the visa. The TV personality will be traveling to the US this week.

"Even happier to inform that visa has been issued just now. Thank u to the team at US Consulate for the support extended," read his tweet.



