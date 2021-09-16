Trophy for Pak vs NZ ODI series unveiled

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and New Zealand captain Ton Latham hold the trophy for the ODI series. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

The trophy for the Pakistan-New Zealand three-match one-day international (ODI) series was unveiled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.



Both the teams' captains — Babar Azam and Tom Latham — were present during the unveiling of the trophy.

The development comes hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had unveiled the national team's kit for the ODI series against New Zealand, slated to begin from September 17.

The kit has different shades of green, from dark to a lighter tone.

Sharing the news on Twitter, along with the pictures of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Hassan Ali, a PCB statement said: “Unveiling Pakistan's new ODI kit!”

Earlier on Wednesday, the PCB had announced the 12-man squad for the first ODI against New Zealand.

The first match between the two teams will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday at 2:30 pm.

Pakistan cricket team selectors had earlier this month named 20 players for the three-match series.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim, and Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood had been included in the squad, while middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah had been recalled to the squad.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 19 and 21, respectively, while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from September 25 to October 3.