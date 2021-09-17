Punjab to set up regulatory body for private schools: Murad Raas

Murad Raas. File phoro

The Punjab government will regulate issues of private schools through a regulatory body.

Punjab minister Murad Raas says authority will be formed to regulate issues, including fees of private schools.

The government will give free online education under Insaf Academy, says minister.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has signalled to bring all private schools across the province under a single controlling authority, as per an announcement by the Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas.

"We are going to form an authority for private schools," said Raas, explaining that the authority will regulate fees and other matters of private schools.

Raas said the provincial government is all set to set up an Insaf Academy. The government will impart free education online, he announced.

At least 8,500 schools in Punjab have been upgraded to the elementary level, he added. Almost 70% children used to quit schools after studying in fifth class as there were no elementary schools nearby, he said.

The up gradation of schools to the elementary level helped the government bring back 107,000 children back to schools within three weeks, he added.