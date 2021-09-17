 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much before choosing roles: Usman Mukhtar

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much before choosing roles: Usman Mukhtar

Actor Usman Mukhtar is speaking about his careful choices when it comes to playing roles.

In a recent interview with BBC Urdu, Usman Mukhtar talked about how he is often told by friends and family to not think much about choosing characters, despite their negative portrayal.

"My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much [when choosing roles], 'it's your job', they say. But to me, I am an actor. The actors, directors or producers who come on television should be very responsible. The audience sees the content we create, they learn from it," he spoke.

Speaking in an earlier interview, Mukhtar talked about being typecast as an actor who can only play serious roles.

“I am not as serious as I look. In fact, I have quite a lot of fun with my friends and family. When I am around people who are close to me and know me well, I am a very different person as compared to the characters I play on screen," he told a media outlet.

More From Showbiz:

Faysal Qureshi on online controversies: 'There are comments that only make you laugh'

Faysal Qureshi on online controversies: 'There are comments that only make you laugh'
Saba Qamar gets her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Saba Qamar gets her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Katrina Kaif, Bill Gates doppelgangers spotted at Minal Khan's wedding

Katrina Kaif, Bill Gates doppelgangers spotted at Minal Khan's wedding
LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir talks about importance of drama script

LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir talks about importance of drama script
Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli's step down from T20 captaincy

Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli's step down from T20 captaincy
Katrina Kaif celebrates her goofy self in new snaps: See Photos

Katrina Kaif celebrates her goofy self in new snaps: See Photos
Naimal Khawar Khan embraces her 'sukoon' Mustafa in affectionate photo

Naimal Khawar Khan embraces her 'sukoon' Mustafa in affectionate photo
Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in critical condition

Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in critical condition

Watch: Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood turn up the heat in joint jamming session

Watch: Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood turn up the heat in joint jamming session
Hiba Bukhari relishes success in the small screen, expresses gratitude

Hiba Bukhari relishes success in the small screen, expresses gratitude
All of my dramas receive very good ratings: Hiba Bukhari

All of my dramas receive very good ratings: Hiba Bukhari
Umer Sharif granted US visa for cancer treatment

Umer Sharif granted US visa for cancer treatment

Latest

view all