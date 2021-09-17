My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much before choosing roles: Usman Mukhtar

Actor Usman Mukhtar is speaking about his careful choices when it comes to playing roles.

In a recent interview with BBC Urdu, Usman Mukhtar talked about how he is often told by friends and family to not think much about choosing characters, despite their negative portrayal.

"My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much [when choosing roles], 'it's your job', they say. But to me, I am an actor. The actors, directors or producers who come on television should be very responsible. The audience sees the content we create, they learn from it," he spoke.



Speaking in an earlier interview, Mukhtar talked about being typecast as an actor who can only play serious roles.

“I am not as serious as I look. In fact, I have quite a lot of fun with my friends and family. When I am around people who are close to me and know me well, I am a very different person as compared to the characters I play on screen," he told a media outlet.

