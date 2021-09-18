In response to PM Imran Khan’s suggestions, Shehbaz Sharif proposes new names for ECP posts

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Photo: file

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has proposed names for the appointment of new provincial members in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter suggesting names for the ECP members, Shehbaz Sharif proposed new names for Punjab and KP slots.

He suggested the names of Justice (retd) Tariq Iftikhar Ahmed, Justice (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Javed Anwar, Khalid Masood Chaudhry, Irfan Qadir and Irfan Ali for Punjab.

While the names of Syed Afsar Shah, Sardar Hussain Shah and Sohail Altaf have been suggested for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, by the opposition leader.



It is pertinent to mention here that two posts of the ECP fell vacant after the retirement of two members from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 26.



PM writes to Shehbaz on vacant ECP posts

Earlier on August 27, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Shahbaz Sharif for the appointment of members to the ECP.

Therefore, in accordance with Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution, the prime minister has written a letter to the leader of the Opposition, Chaudhry had said, so these vacancies may be filled.

The prime minister had nominated three names each for the two vacant ECP seats in Punjab and KP.

For Punjab, the prime minister has nominated Ahsan Mehboob — a retired BS-22 officer from the Police Service, Raja Aamir Khan — an advocate at Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Syed Pervaiz Abbas — a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM had recommended retired justice Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan — a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service, and Muzammil Khan an advocate at Pakistan Supreme Court.

The appointment of ECP members from Punjab and KP will be possible after the Opposition's response, Chaudhry had said.