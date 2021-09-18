Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif expected to arrive in 36 hours: Murtaza Wahab

Saturday Sep 18, 2021
KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that an air ambulance would arrive at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in next 24 to 36 hours to transport ailing Umer Sharif to the United States for treatment.
Talking to Geo News, Murtaza Wahab said that the US government had issued visas to the ailing comedian and his family members for the legendary artist’s medical treatment in America.
He maintained that documents relating to the air ambulance are being prepared.
“All the arrangements are being made according to the wishes of Umer Sharif's family,” he added.
Sources privy to the matter said that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has not received any request for air ambulance to transport Umer Sharif to US till today.
The sources said that as soon as CAA's Air Transport Department receives the request, it will take immediate take action in this regard.
Umer Sharif’s son Jawad Umer had earlier said that his father would leave for the United States for treatment via an air ambulance arranged by the Sindh government.
In a statement yesterday, Zareen Umer, the comedian's wife, had said the preparations for the entertainer's treatment had been completed at United States' George Washington Hospital.
The entertainer's wife said the US government had issued visas to them, and now, there were no hurdles in their departure to the states.
"The invoice for the air ambulance will be sent to the Sindh government, who will then pay for it," Zareen said.
Umer Sharif is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for multiple ailments and had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for expediting US visas for his surgery abroad.