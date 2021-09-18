Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif expected to arrive in 36 hours: Murtaza Wahab

Air ambulance will arrive at Karachi airport in the next 36 hours to transport ailing Umer Sharif to the United States for treatment, says Wahab.

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that an air ambulance would arrive at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in next 24 to 36 hours to transport ailing Umer Sharif to the United States for treatment.

Talking to Geo News, Murtaza Wahab said that the US government had issued visas to the ailing comedian and his family members for the legendary artist’s medical treatment in America.

He maintained that documents relating to the air ambulance are being prepared.

“All the arrangements are being made according to the wishes of Umer Sharif's family,” he added.

