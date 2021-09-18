Shahbaz personally spoke to Nawaz on show-cause notice to Javed Latif: sources

According to the sources, several party members pressurised Shahbaz Sharif to take action against Javed Latif.

date 2021-09-18

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif personally spoke to party supremo Nawaz Sharif about sending a show-cause notice to Javed Latif, sources informed Geo News on Saturday.



According to the sources, several party members pressurised Shahbaz on taking action against Latif while there was already enough tension over whose stance the party will follow.

Sources said that in mid-2018, Latif had exchanged harsh words with some senior leaders on the leadership issue. Latif had said that former PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar speaks out against Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz but still they meet him.

The sources added that Latif is now preparing to respond to the show-cause notice, however, the leader wants guidance from Nawaz so that his response does not fuel further discord among party members.

According to the sources, if Latif's reply is detailed, it could include references from statements made by Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer.



