Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday: PMD

People are seen bathing while others cool off from the heat as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2015. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of Pakistan on Sunday.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

According to the PMD, continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Shallow monsoon currents are penetrating the northeastern and lower southern parts of the country, and are likely to strengthen during the next few days.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred at a few places in Kashmir and northeast Punjab.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours in Kashmir was 27mm in Kotli, 24mm at the airport in Muzaffarabad and 18mm in the city, 13mm in Garhi Dupatta. In Punjab, 3mm was recorded in Mangla and 1mm in Murree.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were 43°C in Dadu and Sibbi, and 42°C in Rahim Yar Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mohenjodharo.