 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Rana Javaid

Karachi: Matric board expected to announce results in first week of October

By
Rana Javaid

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Students solving question papers during their annual examination in Hyderabad, on July 27, 2021. — APP/File
Students solving question papers during their annual examination in Hyderabad, on July 27, 2021. — APP/File

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi is expected to announce the result of matriculation in the first week of October, officials informed Geo.tv on Monday.

The officials said the formula to generate the results of the matriculation students had not been finalised yet, and to determine that, a meeting of all education boards across Sindh will be held today.

The officials said the students of grade 10 had only attempted the exams for elective subjects, and as a result, it was difficult for the board to grade them.

"Once the formula has been finalised, their results will be announced in the first week of October," the officials added.

More From Pakistan:

'How many notices have been sent to Maryam, Fazl?' Azam Swati lashes out at ECP

'How many notices have been sent to Maryam, Fazl?' Azam Swati lashes out at ECP
In memory of Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal

In memory of Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal
More people tasked with New Zealand's security than their forces combined: Rasheed

More people tasked with New Zealand's security than their forces combined: Rasheed
US political commentator credits PM Imran Khan for saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan

US political commentator credits PM Imran Khan for saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan
Overseas Pakistanis can swing elections in 20 hotly-contested constituencies

Overseas Pakistanis can swing elections in 20 hotly-contested constituencies
The foreign policy blunders

The foreign policy blunders
Security forces kill notorious TTP commander Safiullah in N Waziristan operation

Security forces kill notorious TTP commander Safiullah in N Waziristan operation
Traders announce protest against new tax laws on Sept 27 in Islamabad

Traders announce protest against new tax laws on Sept 27 in Islamabad
PM Imran Khan’s UNGA address on Sept 24 will focus on Kashmir issue, Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan’s UNGA address on Sept 24 will focus on Kashmir issue, Afghanistan
Pakistan reports less than 50 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in over a month

Pakistan reports less than 50 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in over a month
Case registered against unknown men for theft of electricity poles from Thatta-Sujawal bridge

Case registered against unknown men for theft of electricity poles from Thatta-Sujawal bridge
Karachi likely to experience light to moderate rains on Sept 23 and 24: PMD

Karachi likely to experience light to moderate rains on Sept 23 and 24: PMD

Latest

view all