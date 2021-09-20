Karachi: Matric board expected to announce results in first week of October

Students solving question papers during their annual examination in Hyderabad, on July 27, 2021. — APP/File

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi is expected to announce the result of matriculation in the first week of October, officials informed Geo.tv on Monday.



The officials said the formula to generate the results of the matriculation students had not been finalised yet, and to determine that, a meeting of all education boards across Sindh will be held today.

The officials said the students of grade 10 had only attempted the exams for elective subjects, and as a result, it was difficult for the board to grade them.

"Once the formula has been finalised, their results will be announced in the first week of October," the officials added.