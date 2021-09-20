'Disappointed with England,' Ramiz Raja says after tour cancellation

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja addressing a press conference. — PCB/File

Not giving up hope, PCB Chairman Raja says Pakistan would survive.

Raja urges the national side to become the best team in the world.

England cancels tour days after New Zeeland's last-minute pull out.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said Monday he was disappointed with England after the country's cricket board decided to back out of a scheduled October series.

"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most," the PCB chairman said in a tweet.

Not giving up hope, the newly-elected chairman said Pakistan would survive, as he mentioned that this was a wake-up call for the national team to become the best in the world so that other sides would line-up to play with them without making excuses.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) had decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had pulled its team out at the last-minute ahead of its series due to "security" concerns.

Expressing regret, ECB said "we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

But, the ECB said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

England's men and women teams were due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women's team are also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.