Meghan Markle’s friend reveals she was ‘in search of a British boyfriend’

Years and years before Meghan Markle found her happily ever after with Prince Harry, she had been out to search for a British boyfriend, said a former friend of hers.



While speaking in the documentary, Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals, British TV presenter and former friend of the Suits star, Lizzie Cundy gave a glimpse of her friendship with Meghan.

She further said that Meghan was in London in 2013 to promote her show, Suits. During her interview, she asked the now-Duchess of Sussex how she lived London.

“It is very cold, but the people are so warm. As cheesy as that sounds… I was joking today that I’ve never been called ‘love’ or ‘darling’ more in my life,” Meghan told Cundy.

“It makes me want to stick around for a while,” she added.

The TV presenter went on to share in the documentary that she and Meghan became good friends.

“We got on like a house on fire — Meghan has a great sense of fun. She loved London, she loved British men, she wanted a British boyfriend, and she wanted to work in London,” she shared.

“I could help her get to the right places and meet the right people,” she added.

Earlier in 2019, Cundy told The Sun about a conversation she and Meghan had about British men.

“We were having a girly chat and then she said, ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men,’” Cundy quoted Meghan.

“So I said, ‘We’ll go out and find you someone,’” she added.







