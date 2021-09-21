 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s friend reveals she was ‘in search of a British boyfriend’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Years and years before Meghan Markle found her happily ever after with Prince Harry, she had been out to search for a British boyfriend, said a former friend of hers. 

While speaking in the documentary, Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals, British TV presenter and former friend of the Suits star, Lizzie Cundy gave a glimpse of her friendship with Meghan.

She further said that Meghan was in London in 2013 to promote her show, Suits. During her interview, she asked the now-Duchess of Sussex how she lived London.

“It is very cold, but the people are so warm. As cheesy as that sounds… I was joking today that I’ve never been called ‘love’ or ‘darling’ more in my life,” Meghan told Cundy.

“It makes me want to stick around for a while,” she added.

The TV presenter went on to share in the documentary that she and Meghan became good friends.

“We got on like a house on fire — Meghan has a great sense of fun. She loved London, she loved British men, she wanted a British boyfriend, and she wanted to work in London,” she shared.

“I could help her get to the right places and meet the right people,” she added.

Earlier in 2019, Cundy told The Sun about a conversation she and Meghan had about British men.

“We were having a girly chat and then she said, ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men,’” Cundy quoted Meghan.

“So I said, ‘We’ll go out and find you someone,’” she added.



More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears makes Instagram return after brief hiatus: 'Couldn't stay away'

Britney Spears makes Instagram return after brief hiatus: 'Couldn't stay away'
Kaley Cuoco solely 'focusing on herself' amid divorce with Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco solely 'focusing on herself' amid divorce with Karl Cook

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning for secret getaway after having 'busy fall'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning for secret getaway after having 'busy fall'
Permission to Dance? BTS sing their way through United Nations

Permission to Dance? BTS sing their way through United Nations
Emmy ratings edge back up from recent lows

Emmy ratings edge back up from recent lows
Gwyneth Paltrow spills details about her and Brad Pitt’s famous twinning pixies

Gwyneth Paltrow spills details about her and Brad Pitt’s famous twinning pixies

Kelly Clarkson shares details about learning how to prioritize her happiness

Kelly Clarkson shares details about learning how to prioritize her happiness

Prince William and Kate Middleton unlikely to have more children

Prince William and Kate Middleton unlikely to have more children
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow got matching haircuts from same stylist

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow got matching haircuts from same stylist
Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter’s birthday festivities

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter’s birthday festivities

Prince Andrew losing courage amidst sexual assault lawsuit: report

Prince Andrew losing courage amidst sexual assault lawsuit: report
Prince Harry mocked by TV host Natalie Barr for his 'airbrushed' appearance on Time 100

Prince Harry mocked by TV host Natalie Barr for his 'airbrushed' appearance on Time 100

Latest

view all