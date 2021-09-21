Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar's resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and ex-SAPM on Power and Petroleum. — Twitter/File

Development comes after Gauhar and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi developed rifts, Geo News reports.

Gauhar was not attending official meetings at the operational level for a long while.

"After a year of public service, I have decided to call it a day to return to my family," Tabish Gauhar tweets.

ISLAMABAD: Tabish Gauhar on Tuesday officially resigned as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Power and Petroleum.



His resignation has been accepted by the premier, confirmed a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

According to the statement: “The Prime Minister has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Tabish Gauhar, from the post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, with effect from September 20, 2021.”

The development comes after Gauhar and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi developed rifts on the controversy sparked over the Engro LNG terminal's dry-docking, Geo News reported.

Moreover, disagreements over the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project — to be materialised with the help of Russia — and Gauhar’s stance in favour of laying down the North-South Pipeline with the help of local gas companies and perpetual bickering with some federal ministers added fuel to the already brewing trouble.

Gauhar, who some weeks back limited himself to the advisory role, did not attend official meetings at the operational level for long.

Confirming the news, Gauhar wrote on Twitter: "After a year of public service, I have decided to call it a day to return to my family."

"It is been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the country, to the best of my abilities, in an honorary capacity. I shall remain indebted to the PM for giving me this opportunity," he added.

Commenting on the energy sector of Pakistan, the ex-SAPM said: "Whilst the challenges in the energy sector are manifold, I have no doubt that under the able leadership of Hammad Azhar, the [Ministry of Energy] team will continue to stay the course on structural reforms. May Allah continue to bless Pakistan - Ameen."

It is pertinent to mention here that Gauhar was made SAPM on Petroleum when Nadeem Babar quit under the directions of the prime minister on account of an inquiry into the petrol crisis that hit the country in June 2020.