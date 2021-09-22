Fearing backlash, New Zealand Cricket turns off comments in latest social media posts

New Zealand cricket squad members arrive in Auckland from Dubai. Photo: Black Caps Twitter account

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) knows fully well that its last-minute decision to withdraw from the Pakistan tour has infuriated Pakistan cricket fans who were eager to see international cricket return to their soil.

In its latest social media posts, the Black Caps shared a video of the New Zealand squad arriving in Auckland from Dubai. However, netizens were quick to notice that the they had turned off comments, fearing a backlash from cricket fans around the world.



"The 24-strong BLACKCAPS touring squad have arrived home into Auckland from Dubai and will shortly begin the mandatory 14 days in MIQ," reads the post on Twitter.

The video shows the New Zealand cricket team disembarking from the plane, wearing facemasks and carrying their bags in their hands.

The Black Caps turned off commenting on the tweet. However, that did not stop netizens from quote tweeting the Kiwis and lashing out at them.

Comments blocked on Facebook by the NZC on a post announcing the arrival of squad from Pakistan.

Pakistani Twitter user Tahir shared an emoji, having a good laugh at NZC for describing their team as the "24 strong" in the post.

Twitter handle @TheNamalGirl had a sarcastic advice for the New Zealand cricket team.

Zubair Ali Khan was really direct with his question.

SM Hamza pointed out how the New Zealand Cricket management was afraid of "being called out" for abandoning the tour at the last moment.

New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday following a "security alert" from their government.



The decision infuriated and disappointed Pakistan cricket fans and the PCB management, with chairman Ramiz Raja warning the NZC that it will "hear" from the PCB at the ICC.

Following the decision by the NZC, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced it was cancelling its tour of Pakistan.

Expressing regret, the ECB had said, "we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

The ECB, however, had said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

England's men and women teams were due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women's team were also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.