T20 World Cup squad to meet PM Imran Khan today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The national squad for the T20 World Cup will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), at 4 pm on Wednesday (today), said sources.

The meeting is being held in the backdrop of the recent big blow suffered by the PCB after New Zealand and England abruptly called off their Pakistan tours.

Sources privy to the matter said that the meeting between the prime minister and the Pakistan T20 team would be held at the PM House.



During the meeting, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will apprise the prime minister about his discussions with the heads of cricket boards in England and New Zealand.

He will also brief the PM about the new strategy adopted by the PCB to tackle the prevailing situation and the new domestic calendar.

The PCB chief will also take the prime minister into confidence over the new changes made in the cricket board, the sources added.

Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, will share his experiences and give tips to the players to boost their morale.



'Pakistan will to take action against England, NZC'

A day earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry had said that Pakistan will consult legal experts to take action against the England and New Zealand cricket boards after they cancelled tours which cost the Pakistan Television (PTV) millions of rupees.

In a tweet, he had said that consultations would be held with lawyers for taking legal action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The minister had said that an international lobby was working against Pakistan. He had said those who want to force Pakistan to surrender before them never succeed and they should end their misconception as early as possible.