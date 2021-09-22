 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
IHC grants time to Therapy Works workers' lawyer for preparation in Noor Mukadam case

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Noor Mukadam — Twitter
  • Additional sessions judge approves bail of six suspects after submission of surety bonds worth Rs500,000.
  • Justice Aamer Farooq hears plea of ​​Tahir Zahoor, five other suspects to suspend their bail.
  • Plaintiff had appealed to Islamabad High Court to cancel bail of suspects.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted respite to the lawyers of Therapy Works' employees for preparation in the Noor Mukadam murder case, while hearing a petition seeking the suspension of bail to the employees of Therapy Works.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea of ​​Tahir Zahoor and five other suspects for bail suspension on Wednesday.

The court granted respite to the lawyers after hearing their plea, asking for more time to prepare a case.

Meanwhile, an additional sessions judge approved the bail of six suspects after submission of surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

The plaintiff had already appealed to the Islamabad High Court to cancel the bail of the suspects.

On September 9, police had submitted a challan in the Noor Mukadam murder case to a district and sessions court in Islamabad.

The court had summoned all the suspects, including prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, in the murder case, for the next hearing on September 23.

The court had also ordered the six suspects, who are employees of Therapy Works, to appear at the next hearing,

Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi had informed the court that he would move a plea seeking an in-camera hearing of the case, to which the judge remarked that he would decide it as per law after it is filed.

Meanwhile, the court had extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer, his parents and three of their household staff, identified as Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, till the next hearing.

