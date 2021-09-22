 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Reuters

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels charged with alleged corruption

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels. — Reuters/File
  • Samuels charged with breaching four counts of ICC's anti-corruption code.
  • Charges relate to the T10 tournament conducted by the ECB in the UAE.
  • He retired last year after playing 71 tests, 2,017 ODIs, 67 T20Is.

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been charged with breaching four counts of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code, world cricket's governing body said on Wednesday.

The charges relate to the T10 tournament conducted by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the ICC said in a statement.

Alleged offences include failing to disclose receipts of any gifts and hospitality worth $750, failing to cooperate with the anti-corruption investigation and concealing information.

Samuels will be given 14 days to respond to the charges, the statement added. Reuters contacted the player's representative for comment.

Samuels was handed a two-year ban by the ICC in 2008 for "receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute".

The 40-year-old retired last year after playing 71 tests, 2,017 one-day internationals and 67 Twenty-20 internationals since his West Indies debut in 2000. He scored over 11,000 international runs, including 11 centuries, and picked up 152 wickets. 

