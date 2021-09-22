FBISE to pass all matric, intermediate students

Students in an examination hall.

FBISE notifies finalisation of promotion policy on Wednesday.

Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 students will be awarded marks in compulsory subjects on the basis of average marks obtained in elective subjects.

Up to 5% proportionate additional marks shall also be awarded in compulsory subjects.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) decided to promote matriculation and intermediate students on basis of average marks obtained in elective subjects as it finalised the promotion policy on Wednesday.

According to a notification, all the candidates of grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be awarded marks in compulsory subjects on the basis of average marks obtained in elective subjects, and mathematics, in the case of classes ninth and tenth.

"Furthermore, up to 5% proportionate additional marks shall also be awarded in compulsory subjects. Actual marks obtained by the candidate in the subject(s) they appeared in shall be shown," read the notification.

In addition to this, for the subjects that include practical(s), 50% of the total marks obtained in the practical exam will be granted to the candidates as baseline marks, while the rest of 50% will be calculated proportionately on the basis of marks obtained in the relevant theory exam.

The notification said that students who fail their exams will be passed — with 33% marks.

According to the notification, the candidates who apply for improvement will be granted marks on the basis of the exams they attempted, whereas the candidates who remained absent throughout all the exams “will be treated as absent”.