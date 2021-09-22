 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Ahmed Subhan

FBISE to pass all matric, intermediate students

By
Ahmed Subhan

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Students in an examination hall.
Students in an examination hall.

  • FBISE notifies finalisation of promotion policy on Wednesday.
  • Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 students will be awarded marks in compulsory subjects on the basis of average marks obtained in elective subjects.
  • Up to 5% proportionate additional marks shall also be awarded in compulsory subjects.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) decided to promote matriculation and intermediate students on basis of average marks obtained in elective subjects as it finalised the promotion policy on Wednesday.

According to a notification, all the candidates of grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be awarded marks in compulsory subjects on the basis of average marks obtained in elective subjects, and mathematics, in the case of classes ninth and tenth.

"Furthermore, up to 5% proportionate additional marks shall also be awarded in compulsory subjects. Actual marks obtained by the candidate in the subject(s) they appeared in shall be shown," read the notification.

In addition to this, for the subjects that include practical(s), 50% of the total marks obtained in the practical exam will be granted to the candidates as baseline marks, while the rest of 50% will be calculated proportionately on the basis of marks obtained in the relevant theory exam.

The notification said that students who fail their exams will be passed — with 33% marks.

According to the notification, the candidates who apply for improvement will be granted marks on the basis of the exams they attempted, whereas the candidates who remained absent throughout all the exams “will be treated as absent”.

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court disposes of businessman's bail plea in Mudaraba fraud case

Supreme Court disposes of businessman's bail plea in Mudaraba fraud case
FIA registers case against threatening email sent to New Zealand after pull out

FIA registers case against threatening email sent to New Zealand after pull out
SC orders Karachi's Nasla Tower vacated after rejecting review petition

SC orders Karachi's Nasla Tower vacated after rejecting review petition
National security vital for economic stability of people: Moeed Yusuf

National security vital for economic stability of people: Moeed Yusuf
Sindh directs authorised officers to 'take keen interest' in checking vaccination cards

Sindh directs authorised officers to 'take keen interest' in checking vaccination cards

Journalist Waris Raza returns home after hours in custody

Journalist Waris Raza returns home after hours in custody
CAA decides to suspend PIA's airport services due to non-payment of dues

CAA decides to suspend PIA's airport services due to non-payment of dues
Pakistanis are “not free” online, finds Freedom on the Net report

Pakistanis are “not free” online, finds Freedom on the Net report

IHC grants time to Therapy Works workers' lawyer for preparation in Noor Mukadam case

IHC grants time to Therapy Works workers' lawyer for preparation in Noor Mukadam case
Threatening email was sent to New Zealand cricket team from Mumbai: Fawad

Threatening email was sent to New Zealand cricket team from Mumbai: Fawad
PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mardan: spokesperson

PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mardan: spokesperson
Taliban arrest four officials for removing Pakistan’s flag from aid trucks in Afghanistan

Taliban arrest four officials for removing Pakistan’s flag from aid trucks in Afghanistan

Latest

view all