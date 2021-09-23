Noor Mukadam murder case: Court to indict Zahir Jaffer, other suspects on October 6

Suspect Zahir Jaffer brought to court. Photo: File

Zahir Jaffer, six other suspects attend IHC hearing.

"It was a grisly murder, suspects should not be granted bail," says plaintiff's lawyer.

Zahir Jaffer's mother used to work for Therapy Works as a consultant," he reveals.

The Islamabad High Court will indict 12 persons, including prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, on October 6 for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Zahir Jaffer and six other suspects, including Therapy Works owner Zahir Zahoor, were brought to court today (Thursday) to attend a hearing related to the bail petitions filed by Zahir Jaffer's parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee.

The victim's father and plaintiff Shaukat Mukadam's lawyer Advocate Shah Khawar told the court that the murder case should be held in a special court, as per the provisions of the presidential ordinance.

In response, Justice Aamer Farooq said the ordinance has expired. "It seems as if you want to delay the trial," he said.

To this, Khawar responded by saying that was not the objective of his request.

"If you think the trial court does not have jurisdiction to hear this case, file a petition at a relevant court," the judge said.

Khawar told the judge that Zahir Jaffer was communicating constantly with his parents the day of Noor Mukadam's murder.

"The parents were constantly in touch with the suspect, they are connected to the murder," he said. "It was a grisly murder, the suspects should not be granted bail."



He informed the court that the prosecution had not included any unnecessary witnesses in the case.

The judge asked the lawyer how the parents of the suspect and the Therapy Works employees were connected.

"Zahir Jaffer's mother used to work for Therapy Works as a consultant," he revealed.

IHC grants time to Therapy Works workers' lawyer for preparation

A day earlier, the IHC had granted respite to the lawyers of Therapy Works' employees for preparation in the Noor Mukadam murder case, while hearing a petition seeking the suspension of bail to the employees of Therapy Works.

Justice Aamer Farooq had heard the plea of ​​Tahir Zahoor and five other suspects for bail suspension on Wednesday.

The court granted respite to the lawyers after hearing their plea, asking for more time to prepare a case.

Meanwhile, an additional sessions judge approved the bail of six suspects after submission of surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

The plaintiff had already appealed to the Islamabad High Court to cancel the bail of the suspects.