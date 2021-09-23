Live stream National T20 2021-22: Balochistan vs Northern — Match 1

— Twitter/TheRealPCB

The National T20 Cup 2020-21 kicked off on Thursday, with the Imam-ul-Haq-led Balochistan taking on Shadab Khan's Northern in the first match of the tournament at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The Northern have won the toss and decided to field first.

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq (c), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan

Northern: Shadab Khan (c), Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

