 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Live stream National T20 2021-22: Balochistan vs Northern — Match 1

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

— Twitter/TheRealPCB
— Twitter/TheRealPCB

The National T20 Cup 2020-21 kicked off on Thursday, with the Imam-ul-Haq-led Balochistan taking on Shadab Khan's Northern in the first match of the tournament at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The Northern have won the toss and decided to field first.

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq (c), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan

Northern: Shadab Khan (c), Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Watch the match live here.

More From Sports:

ICC releases official anthem for Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

ICC releases official anthem for Men’s T20 World Cup 2021
Lahore Qalandars suggest PCB holds 'mini-PSL' after NZ, England pull out

Lahore Qalandars suggest PCB holds 'mini-PSL' after NZ, England pull out
After recent setbacks, Pakistan gears up for National T20 Cup action today

After recent setbacks, Pakistan gears up for National T20 Cup action today
Marylebone Cricket Club changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

Marylebone Cricket Club changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket
I see no logic in England's decision to withdraw from Pakistan tour: David Gower

I see no logic in England's decision to withdraw from Pakistan tour: David Gower
Mohammad Hafeez meets his 'hero' PM Imran Khan

Mohammad Hafeez meets his 'hero' PM Imran Khan
Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series

Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series
Cricket in Pakistan: The game of perceptions

Cricket in Pakistan: The game of perceptions
Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels charged with alleged corruption

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels charged with alleged corruption
Babar Azam pins hope on fans for National T20 Cup after NZ, England cancel tours

Babar Azam pins hope on fans for National T20 Cup after NZ, England cancel tours
National T20 Cup opportunity to prepare for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam

National T20 Cup opportunity to prepare for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam
Setback for IPL as first player tests positive for COVID

Setback for IPL as first player tests positive for COVID

Latest

view all