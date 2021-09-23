Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig

American actress Debra Messing is left confused after Saturday Night Live announced the one of its hosts of its 47th season is Kim Kardashian.

Upon learning the news she took to Twitter to share how it did not make sense to have the Keeping Up With the Kardashians to host unless and until she wanted to promote an upcoming project.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” she wrote. "Am I missing something?"

However, the actress may be unaware that the Skims founder is set to announce a multi-year deal with Hulu after KUWTK came to an end.

While no official premier date was revealed, it was understood that the new series would hit the streaming service "late 2021".