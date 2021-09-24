 
Friday Sep 24 2021
All eyes on PM Imran Khan as he addresses UNGA on Kashmir, Afghanistan issues today

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 75th United Nations General Assembly session via video link, on September 25, 2020. Photo: YouTube
  • PM Imran Khan to speak about engagement with Afghanistan, highlight atrocities in Kashmir. 
  • PM Imran Khan will begin his address at 1:30am Pakistan Standard Time on September 25. 
  • FM Qureshi has been sharing details of dossier on occupied Kashmir with his counterparts in New York. 

All eyes will be on Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Friday) as he speaks to the global community at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today to raise his voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and speak about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. 

The prime minister will speak at 1:30am Pakistan Standard Time on September 25 [4:30 pm, September 24, Eastern Standard Time]. As per reports, the prime minister is seventh on the list of speakers to address the UNGA today in the afternoon session. 

The prime minister’s policy address will serve to enhance Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and engagement with its international partners and key institutions.

The address reflects Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism and affirmation of the United Nations’ central role in the maintenance of international peace and security, promotion of sustainable development, and respect for human rights worldwide.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing on Friday, Spokesperson Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar had said, "Jammu and Kashmir will be one of the key areas of focus, besides the situation in Afghanistan, and other areas of common concern including combating Islamophobia, corruption and illicit financial flows, as well as climate change.”

He had said Pakistan would continue to engage with the interim authorities in Afghanistan.

“We continue to urge the international community on the imperative of constructive engagement and timely mobilization of humanitarian assistance, on which Pakistan itself has led from the front with additional food supplies sent to Afghanistan in recent days," he had noted. 

"Let me reiterate that ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the international community," the spokesperson had said. 

He had said the foreign minister was briefing his counterparts in New York on the dossier on Jammu and Kashmir, and emphasizing the need for urgent action to address the situation which was deteriorating on ground, “because as we observe, the draconian military siege, extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and illegal detentions are continuing in IIOJK.”

Asim had said Pakistan had been advising the international community that keeping in view the ground realities and the humanitarian situation, the world should engage with the interim government in Afghanistan in a constructive manner.

“We believe that positive engagement with Afghanistan is important to ensure lasting peace and security in the region and beyond.”

