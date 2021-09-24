Punjab police arrests man for harassing women at Lahore bus stop

Three women stand near a bus stop as a man tries to interact with them. Photo: Twitter screengrab

The Punjab police arrested Thursday a man for harassing three women waiting at a bus stop in Lahore.



The arrest was made after a video of him advancing towards the women, who were running away from him, started doing the rounds on Twitter.

It was uploaded by Twitter user Hasna Khan Dasti. In it, three women can be seen standing near a bus stop, beneath a bridge, at a busy location in Lahore.

A man in a red shirt can be seen standing near them and interacting with the women. A short while later, the man can be seen slowly approaching the women.



Panicked, one woman runs ahead and crosses the busy road while the other two can be seen running away from him.



"Another harassment incident takes place in Lahore today," wrote Hasna. "Three female students can be seen running away from this monster. This person, who has seemingly misbehaved with the women, should be arrested immediately," he added, tagging Punjab police's official Twitter account in his post.

Shortly after, the Punjab police tweeted a photo of the suspect in custody, saying that the police had registered a case and arrested the suspect.