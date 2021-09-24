 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab police arrests man for harassing women at Lahore bus stop

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Three women stand near a bus stop as a man tries to interact with them. Photo: Twitter screengrab
Three women stand near a bus stop as a man tries to interact with them. Photo: Twitter screengrab

The Punjab police arrested Thursday a man for harassing three women waiting at a bus stop in Lahore. 

The arrest was made after a video of him advancing towards the women, who were running away from him, started doing the rounds on Twitter. 

It was uploaded by Twitter user Hasna Khan Dasti. In it, three women can be seen standing near a bus stop, beneath a bridge, at a busy location in Lahore.

A man in a red shirt can be seen standing near them and interacting with the women. A short while later, the man can be seen slowly approaching the women.

Related items

Panicked, one woman runs ahead and crosses the busy road while the other two can be seen running away from him.

"Another harassment incident takes place in Lahore today," wrote Hasna. "Three female students can be seen running away from this monster. This person, who has seemingly misbehaved with the women, should be arrested immediately," he added, tagging Punjab police's official Twitter account in his post. 

Shortly after, the Punjab police tweeted a photo of the suspect in custody, saying that the police had registered a case and arrested the suspect.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan logs 2,233 fresh coronavirus infections, 50 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan logs 2,233 fresh coronavirus infections, 50 deaths in 24 hours
All eyes on PM Imran Khan as he addresses UNGA on Kashmir, Afghanistan issues today

All eyes on PM Imran Khan as he addresses UNGA on Kashmir, Afghanistan issues today
Qureshi to Blinken: ‘World should not repeat mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan’

Qureshi to Blinken: ‘World should not repeat mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan’
Nadra's online services will remain suspended on Saturday

Nadra's online services will remain suspended on Saturday
Pakistan cannot bear more Afghan refugees, FM Qureshi tells US counterpart

Pakistan cannot bear more Afghan refugees, FM Qureshi tells US counterpart
Pakistani origin Sabir Sami to head KFC's global division

Pakistani origin Sabir Sami to head KFC's global division
Women can only claim inheritance within their lifetime; children to have no claim later: SC

Women can only claim inheritance within their lifetime; children to have no claim later: SC
Islamabad sees rapid surge in dengue cases

Islamabad sees rapid surge in dengue cases
Punjab govt's senior official sues PTI UK leader for defamation

Punjab govt's senior official sues PTI UK leader for defamation
MDCAT 2021: Candidates protest outside PMC seeking a retest

MDCAT 2021: Candidates protest outside PMC seeking a retest
Qureshi stresses engagement with Afghanistan in meetings with Turkish, Saudi counterparts

Qureshi stresses engagement with Afghanistan in meetings with Turkish, Saudi counterparts
WATCH: Truck upturns as rain lashes Karachi

WATCH: Truck upturns as rain lashes Karachi

Latest

view all