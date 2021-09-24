Fazl says JUI-F wont sit with PTI govt on electoral reforms issue

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

JUI-F won’t sit with government on any issue, say party chief Fazlur Rehman.

Fazl speaks to PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on issue of electoral reforms over call.

Asks Abbasi to take JUI-F and other parties of PDM alliance on board on its contacts with government on matters relating to electoral reforms.

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of JUI-F and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has made it clear that his party will not sit with the PTI government on the issue of electoral reforms.

Fazl made this clarification during a telephone call with senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the issue of electoral reforms.

The JUI-F chief asked the PML-N leader to take JUI-F and other parties of the PDM alliance on board on its contacts with the government on matters relating to electoral reforms, The News reported.

In a recent meeting of NA Speaker Asad Qaisar with parliamentarians from the government and opposition members, it was decided to constitute a joint parliamentary committee to discuss issues regarding electoral reforms.

According to a statement by the National Assembly Secretariat, the parliamentary committee will consist of members of both houses.

Motions will be moved separately in two houses of Parliament for this purpose. According to the statement, the committee will review the electoral reforms and make recommendations.