Karachi police takes two people into custody for not getting COVID-19 shot

A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before administering it to a resident, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan March 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Karachi police arrests two unvaccinated persons, registers cases against them under Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014.

Cases registered at Sohrab Goth Police Station.

KARACHI: Two men were arrested by the Karachi police for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 Friday.

A case has been registered against them at the Sohrab Goth Police Station, the police said, adding that the case includes provisions of violation of government orders.

It has been registered under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014, the police said.

The Sindh home department had written letters to the inspector-general of police, Rangers director-general and divisional commissioners calling for the registration of cases and imposition of fines against those who do not comply with coronavirus standard operating procedures.



Earlier this week, the Sindh government had decided to arrest unvaccinated people after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued fresh directives to expedite COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

According to a notification issued by the home department in light of the fresh directives, travellers on the motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20. It further said buses and other equipment of transport companies would be seized over the presence of unvaccinated staff.

Hotels and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staff, including those involved in home deliveries. Unvaccinated travellers also can't avail train services from now onwards.