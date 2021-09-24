PSL: PCB mulls proposal to offer $250,000 to cricket superstars

Australia's Glenn Maxwell hits a ball for a boundary. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has his mind set on convincing the Pakistan Super League franchise owners to rope in the "superstars" of foreign countries to play in the tournament and is willing to offer the players big money.

The former captain and now the PCB chairman wants to ensure that by convincing franchise owners to offer lucrative packages to the best cricketers around the world.

The PCB chairman is set to meet franchise owners today (Friday) to discuss with them different issues confronting the PSL with the prime objective to make the event versatile and more attractive for the leading players.



As per a report in The News, a proposal was put forward which basically stated that a foreign cricketer with star power, should be offered around $250,000 for his association with PSL franchises for a season.



“Ramiz is due to meet the franchise owners on Friday to discuss different issues pertaining to the league in special connection with making it more robust, eye-catching — the one having star attraction," said a source.

"One of the main agenda items is to offer more lucrative packages to the superstars of the game. Some leading stars may get richer by around a quarter a million for featuring in the PSL from 2022 onwards. Though some key players already are seen to become part of the league, the fresh package is expected to lure even bigger stars from across the world to make a serious effort to play the league.”

For that the PCB is expected to increase the slab for each franchise to around $1.5 million instead of the one million dollars which are offered to buy foreign players during one season.

“Ramiz wants to make the PSL more attractive and financially more lucrative for cricketers around the world,” the source said.

Other matters to be discussed during the PCB chairman's meeting with the PSL owners would be about finalising a solid financial league package to pursue.

“These PSL owners have been complaining about the lack of a sane approach in the financial package they have been offered by the PCB. They believe that COVID-19 has hit them hard and as such they are in no position to pay anything in advance to the PCB," said the sources.

"The owners want compensation and their rightful share in the entire earnings. These issues will also be discussed in the meeting that is likely to continue for hours," he added.

The PCB chairman is expected to put a stress on the franchise owners to ensure that the activities throughout the year help in improving the overall standard of the game in the country.

“It is also expected that the PCB chairman would also emphasise on the franchise owners to evolve a system where coaches’ worth could be determined.

“There is no set criterion for franchises regarding the hiring of coaches. Usually, despite continuous failures, some of the franchises keep on retaining the same coach. The PCB is likely to call the owners to become more practical instead of picking coaches based on personal relationships and friendships," added the source.