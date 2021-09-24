 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Hira Mani shares cryptic post after father's death: 'Turn to your Creator!'

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Hira Mani shares cryptic post after fathers death: Turn to your Creator!
Hira Mani shares cryptic post after father's death: 'Turn to your Creator!'

Actor Hira Mani is braving through the loss of her father Farukkh Jamal.

The mother-of-two, who lost her father last week, kept off Instagram for a while before sharing a cryptic post on the importance of 'sabr.'

On Friday, Hira shared a note on the photo-sharing app to encourage all those who are fighting their battles. The actor also attached a selfie with her father.

"No matter how dark it looks now. Allah has the power to lighten up any darkness in your life. Turn to your Creator!"

Hira Mani shares cryptic post after fathers death: Turn to your Creator!

Alongside the note, Hira captioned, "Beshak Allah sabar kernay waloan kay saath hai (Indeed Allah is with those who have patience)"

Hira Mani shares cryptic post after fathers death: Turn to your Creator!

Hira's father's death was announced by the Do Bol star's husband, Salman Sakib(Mani).

"It's with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira's father Syed Farukkh Jamal," Mani wrote with a grieving heart.

More From Showbiz:

Firdous Jamal talks about controverisal Mahira Khan statement: 'I didn't say anything wrong'

Firdous Jamal talks about controverisal Mahira Khan statement: 'I didn't say anything wrong'
Noor Mukadam was pure of heart and beautiful inside out: Osman Khalid Butt

Noor Mukadam was pure of heart and beautiful inside out: Osman Khalid Butt
Renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal dies in US

Renowned Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal dies in US
Take a peek into Katrina Kaif's 'berrylicious' breakfast from Austria

Take a peek into Katrina Kaif's 'berrylicious' breakfast from Austria
Inside Minal Khan's 'last minute' birthday surprise for beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Inside Minal Khan's 'last minute' birthday surprise for beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Adnan Shah Tipu rejected 'Sacred Games 2' for this reason: Read Inside

Adnan Shah Tipu rejected 'Sacred Games 2' for this reason: Read Inside
There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan: Shaniera Akram

There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan: Shaniera Akram
Watch: Ali Zafar's new version of 'Larsha Pekhawar' ft. Gul Panra will make you groove

Watch: Ali Zafar's new version of 'Larsha Pekhawar' ft. Gul Panra will make you groove
Inside Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s baby’s room: Watch

Inside Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s baby’s room: Watch
Kubra Khan on her Sinf-e-Aahan co-stars: 'My girls are made of steel'

Kubra Khan on her Sinf-e-Aahan co-stars: 'My girls are made of steel'
LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi's fans push others to vote for him

LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi's fans push others to vote for him
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday around friends, special cake and Minal Khan

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday around friends, special cake and Minal Khan

Latest

view all