Hira Mani shares cryptic post after father's death: 'Turn to your Creator!'

Actor Hira Mani is braving through the loss of her father Farukkh Jamal.

The mother-of-two, who lost her father last week, kept off Instagram for a while before sharing a cryptic post on the importance of 'sabr.'

On Friday, Hira shared a note on the photo-sharing app to encourage all those who are fighting their battles. The actor also attached a selfie with her father.

"No matter how dark it looks now. Allah has the power to lighten up any darkness in your life. Turn to your Creator!"



Alongside the note, Hira captioned, "Beshak Allah sabar kernay waloan kay saath hai (Indeed Allah is with those who have patience)"



Hira's father's death was announced by the Do Bol star's husband, Salman Sakib(Mani).

"It's with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira's father Syed Farukkh Jamal," Mani wrote with a grieving heart.

