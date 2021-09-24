 
pakistan
Friday Sep 24 2021
NDMA issues urban flooding warning for southern half of Pakistan

Friday Sep 24, 2021

People wade through a flooded road amidst submerged vehicles during monsoon rain in Karachi, August 27, 2020. — Reuters
  • NDMA issues a weather advisory warning that areas in Pakistan's southern half can be hit with flooding next week.
  • Directs all concerned authorities to remain alert.
  • Met Office says strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate Sindh from September 27 to October 2.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a weather advisory on Friday warning that areas in the southern half of the country could be hit with flooding next week.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain-wind and thundershowers with occasional gaps are predicted in the southern half of the country. Meanwhile, monsoon rainfall is likely to subside in the upper parts of the country in the coming days.

The Met Office said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate Sindh from Monday, September 27 and are likely to continue till Saturday, October 2.

According to the notification, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Mirpurkhas, Tharparker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mitiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella “from September 28 to October 2 with occasional gaps.”

Moreover, heavy rainfall is also expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad during the said period.

Alerting the relevant authorities, the Met Office said: “Heavy fall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and may trigger flooding in Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the forecast period.”

It directed all concerned authorities “to remain alert during the forecast period”.

The statement added that isolated rain-wind-thunderstorms are also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 27, 28, 30 and October 1.

Moreover, rain-wind-thunderstorms are expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur from September 28-30.

