LaLiga: Real Madrid to face Villarreal today for title race

Real Madrid will face a difficult team, Villarreal, in an important match for the title race in the Spanish League on Saturday (today).

Villarreal is the current Europa League champion and it had thrashed Manchester United in the final match of the league.



On the other hand, Real Madrid is on the top position with 16 points in the league. The club won five out of six matches in the mega event.

Important facts about Villarreal



Villarreal is a town of just 50,000 people and just a couple of decades ago the club had only 3,000 fans and mostly senior citizens. A businessperson bought the club in a bar for just €400,000.



By using its local talent, the club has made its name in Europe.

The sources said that the total population of the town is less than Real Madrid’s stadium.

Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has announced his squad to face Villarreal. The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu at 9pm Central European Time (CET).

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho and Miguel.

Midfielders: Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Isco, Camavinga and Blanco.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Alaves and Valencia to face Ateletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao

There are two other important matches in the afternoon too.

Valencia and Athletic are also two historic clubs. Valencia won LaLiga in 2004 and Athletic is probably the only top European club that doesn’t spend hundreds of millions of dollars in buying top players. Only players born in the Basque country (an area bordering Spain and France) can play for the club.

Another interesting fact is that Athletic’s main striker Iniaki Williams hasn’t missed a match since 2016. He has played 200 matches without missing any match, which is an incredible achievement in terms of fitness alone.