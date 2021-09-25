 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
10 years of Humsafar: Mahira Khan shares iconic scene from blockbuster drama

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Mahira Khan is celebrating a decade of her superhit drama Humsafar.

The serial, which made her the sweetheart of the Pakistani drama industry overnight, won the hearts of millions across the globe.

Now turning to her Instagram on Friday, Mahira paid a tribute to all those 'Humsafars' who made her the big star she is.

"10 years of signing to forever

My Humsafars,

I love you all with all my heart and soul.

Yours,

Khirad," wrote Mahira on the photo-sharing app while attaching a video of some famous Khirad moments.

Take a look:



