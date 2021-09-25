 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz Sharif demands that govt withdraw proposed hike in gas prices

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.— AFP/File
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.— AFP/File 

  • "People cannot bear more inflation; this oppression after oppression must be stopped," Shahbaz Sharif stresses.
  • Says rising gas prices are "unjustified" and "another foolish act" by the government.
  • "Pakistan has the highest inflation rate and lowest income in the world," Opposition leader underlines.

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded that the government withdraw a proposed hike in gas prices.

Terming the last financial budget as "the International Monetary Fund (IMF) budget", Sharif wrote on Twitter: "The government is only fulfiling the conditions set by the IMF."

He said that the government lied to the nation about a "tax-free budget".

"We had highlighted this earlier that after the budget, there will be a hike in inflation and taxes," he said, adding that the government has "proved us right".

The Opposition leader said that rising gas prices are "unjustified" and "another foolish act" by the government.

"People cannot bear more inflation; this oppression after oppression must be stopped," Sharif stressed.

He said that gas and electricity prices have witnessed "historic" surges and censured PM Imran Khan for giving rise to "civil war like conditions" with "one foolish decision after another".

The leader said that raising prices will not resolve the issue; the "basic problem is the incompetence of the rulers and corruption".

"Rising electricity and gas prices will make people's lives more miserable while an increase in gas prices will make bread more expensive and consumer's monthly bills will go up further," the PML-N leader maintained.

"We said this before as well — the government has pulled a 9/11 on the economy," the Opposition leader said, adding: "Now it is turning the nation into Tora Bora with inflation."

Sharif stated that PM Imran Khan "should resign instead of pressuring the people with soaring inflation."

"How long will Pakistanis suffer the consequences of Imran Khan's incompetence?" he continued.

The government has already increased the price of gas by 141%, he said, adding that gas companies have been destroyed "due to Imran Khan's incompetence".

The opposition leader said that Pakistan is buying the most expensive LNG in the world, while electricity and gas prices in Pakistan are also the most expensive in South Asia.

"Pakistan has the highest inflation rate and lowest income in the world," Sharif underlined.

