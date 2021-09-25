 
Showbiz
Saturday Sep 25 2021
Watch: Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan's infectious track 'Ajnabi' out now!

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Watch: Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan's infectious track 'Ajnabi' out now!

Atif Aslam and Mahira Khan's much-anticipated collaboration, which had been making rounds on the internet ahead of its release, is finally out! 

The duo premiered the song with a YoutTube live session on Saturday, September 25, leaving fans in awe of the track's synth melodies.

While Atif showcases his mellifluous singing skills, Mahira charms the music video with her enigmatic aura.

Atif Aslam's new collaboration with Mahira comes 10 years after the duo did their first film, Bol(2011) together.


