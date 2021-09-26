 
Sunday Sep 26 2021
Feroze Khan announces project 'Ay Mushte Khaak' with 7th Sky Entertainment

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Actor Feroze Khan is on to another blockbuster drama!

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star, who has won the hearts of many with his power-packed work on GEO TV, has joined 7th Sky Entertainment for yet another venture.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, Feroze shared a photo of himself through the lens as he seemed to prepare for his scene.

"- AY MUSHTE KHAAK #COMINGSOON

@abdullah.kadwani @asadaqureshi @aehsuntalish," captioned Feroze alongside the photo.

Ay Mushte Khaak comes as Feroze's third major collaboration with Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi after Khaani and Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

