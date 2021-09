Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer host PDA-filled wedding reception for friends

Model Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer were joined by friends and family on Saturday night for a glittering reception. Shahbaz Taseer is the son of the former Governor of Punjab, Salman Taseer.

For the event, blushing bride Neha donned a champagne saree paired with silver jewelry. Groom Shahbaz on the other hand, donned a black tuxedo.

Neha and Shahbaz's valima comes a day after the bride and groom tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on September 24th.