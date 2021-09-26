Prince Harry’s memoir to become royal family’s ‘final straw’: report

Royal publisher and historian Andrew Lownie recently highlighted the potential implications of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and admitted it carries the potential of being the royal family’s “final straw.”

During his interview with Express, Mr Lownie was quoted saying, “I think given the fact that he’s doing his tell-all book, I would have thought that’s the final straw for them.”

A YouGov survey believes one in ten people believe the prince shouldn’t have even signed the agreement for his book, and many admit they have no intention of reading it.

In a statement regarding the piece of work, the royal also released a statement that read, “I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned.”

"I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful.”