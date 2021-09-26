 
Sunday Sep 26 2021
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Air ambulance for Umer Sharif to arrive at 11:20am on Monday

TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif. — Geo News screengrab
  • Air ambulance will arrive in Karachi from Manila, Philippines.
  • During journey to the US, it will make a stop in Germany for refuelling. 
  • Air ambulance has had a 12-hour delay in its arrival.

KARACHI: The air ambulance to transport veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif to the United States for medical treatment will arrive in Karachi on September 27, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced Sunday.

Per the CAA, the air ambulance will be arriving in Karachi from Manila, the Philippines, and will land in the port city at 11:20am. It is scheduled to take off from the Karachi airport at 12:20pm. 

During the journey to the US, it will make a stop in Germany for refuelling. 

The air ambulance has had a delay of 12 hours as it was earlier supposed to land in Karachi at 11pm on Sunday, September 26. 

Geo News earlier reported that Sharif's condition had deteriorated on Sunday after which he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital.

Per the report, doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

Dr Tariq Shahab, the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan who is overseeing arrangements for Sharif's treatment in the US, told Geo News that the actor's blood pressure dropped during dialysis.

He added that the actor was not fit to undertake a long journey and that any decision regarding Sharif's departure to the US would be made after taking into view his health.

Dr Shahab said that the air ambulance company has been informed about the patient's condition. 

Sharif's first wife and two sons are to leave for the US on September 28 via a commercial flight. The Health Department has booked tickets for Sharif's family.

