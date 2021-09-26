 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 26 2021
Web Desk

Ailing Umer Sharif to leave for US on Monday

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Ailing Umer Sharif to leave for US on Monday

Comedy legend Umer Sharif would leave for the United States for treatment on Monday morning, according to Geo News.

The air ambulance on which Sharif is due to travel would land at the Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on at 11:00 tonight (Sunday).

Sharif would be taken to the airport from hospital at 4:30 am.

The air ambulance is scheduled to land in Nuremberg, Germany for refueling and would land in Iceland for refueling.

The ambulance would reach the United States after a 2-hour stay in Canada in the final phase of its journey.

The aircraft is scheduled to land in Washington DC at 4:00 pm. The actor would be shifted to the George Washington University hospital at 5:00 pm.

The Civil Aviation Authority has directed its officials to finalize the arrangements for Sharif's depature. 

Sharif's first wife and two sons would leave for the US on September 28 via a commercial flight. The Health Department has booked tickets for Sharif's family.

