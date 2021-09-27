HEC announces international scholarships

The logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter/hecpkofficial

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday announced Commonwealth Scholarships for masters and PhD students, who aspire to study in the United Kingdom.

"Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Commonwealth PhD Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK," the HEC said.

Programme offered

Commonwealth Scholarships are for candidates from low-and-middle income Commonwealth countries, for full time study (Masters & PhD) in the United Kingdom. These scholarships are offered under following six themes:

Strengthening health systems and capacity

Promoting global prosperity

Strengthening global peace, security and governance

Strengthening resilience and response to crises

Access, inclusion and opportunity

Eligibility for masters

Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person

Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country

Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2022

By September 2022, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, or a second class degree (2:2) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree). The CSC would not normally fund a second UK Master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK Master’s degree, you will need to provide justification as to why you wish to undertake this study

Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship

Have provided all supporting documentation in the required format

Eligibility for PhD