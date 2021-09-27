 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

HEC announces international scholarships

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

The logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter/hecpkofficial
The logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter/hecpkofficial

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday announced Commonwealth Scholarships for masters and PhD students, who aspire to study in the United Kingdom.

"Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Commonwealth PhD Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK," the HEC said.

Related items

Programme offered

Commonwealth Scholarships are for candidates from low-and-middle income Commonwealth countries, for full time study (Masters & PhD) in the United Kingdom. These scholarships are offered under following six themes:

  • Strengthening health systems and capacity
  • Promoting global prosperity
  • Strengthening global peace, security and governance
  • Strengthening resilience and response to crises
  • Access, inclusion and opportunity

Eligibility for masters

  • Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person
  • Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country
  • Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2022
  • By September 2022, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, or a second class degree (2:2) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree). The CSC would not normally fund a second UK Master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK Master’s degree, you will need to provide justification as to why you wish to undertake this study
  • Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship
  • Have provided all supporting documentation in the required format

Eligibility for PhD

  • Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person
  • Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country
  • Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2022
  • By September 2022, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, or a second class degree (2:2) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree). The CSC would not normally fund a second UK Master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK Master’s degree, you will need to provide justification as to why you wish to undertake this study
  • NOT be registered for a PhD, or an MPhil leading to a PhD, at a UK university or in your home country before September/October 2022
  • Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship
  • Have provided all supporting documentation in the required format

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan not to blame for 'unwinnable' Afghanistan war, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan not to blame for 'unwinnable' Afghanistan war, says PM Imran Khan
Former Sindh chief minister Ghous Ali Shah joins PTI

Former Sindh chief minister Ghous Ali Shah joins PTI
Govt, ECP coming closer on EVMs issue, says Sheikh Rasheed

Govt, ECP coming closer on EVMs issue, says Sheikh Rasheed
Punjab education minister announces school holiday on Tuesday

Punjab education minister announces school holiday on Tuesday
Pakistani artist making world’s largest Holy Quran with 200kg gold-plated words

Pakistani artist making world’s largest Holy Quran with 200kg gold-plated words
Case registered after Quaid's statue in Gwadar blown up

Case registered after Quaid's statue in Gwadar blown up
Centre, Sindh govt must work together for Karachi's development: PM Imran Khan

Centre, Sindh govt must work together for Karachi's development: PM Imran Khan

T20 World Cup squad: Performance of Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, and Asif Ali worries PCB

T20 World Cup squad: Performance of Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, and Asif Ali worries PCB
Strong winds, heavy rains hit parts of Karachi

Strong winds, heavy rains hit parts of Karachi
‘Shameful act’: PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair says leaked video 'fake and doctored’

‘Shameful act’: PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair says leaked video 'fake and doctored’
Debating Afghanistan: The religious right-wing vs the secularists

Debating Afghanistan: The religious right-wing vs the secularists
PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of KCR project today

PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of KCR project today

Latest

view all