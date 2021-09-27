HEC announces international scholarships

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday announced Commonwealth Scholarships for masters and PhD students, who aspire to study in the United Kingdom.
"Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Commonwealth PhD Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK," the HEC said.
Commonwealth Scholarships are for candidates from low-and-middle income Commonwealth countries, for full time study (Masters & PhD) in the United Kingdom. These scholarships are offered under following six themes:
Strengthening health systems and capacity
Promoting global prosperity
Strengthening global peace, security and governance
Strengthening resilience and response to crises
Access, inclusion and opportunity
Eligibility for masters
Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person
Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country
Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2022
By September 2022, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, or a second class degree (2:2) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree). The CSC would not normally fund a second UK Master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK Master’s degree, you will need to provide justification as to why you wish to undertake this study
Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship
Have provided all supporting documentation in the required format
Eligibility for PhD
NOT be registered for a PhD, or an MPhil leading to a PhD, at a UK university or in your home country before September/October 2022
